Momentum calls for stronger sea enforcement before licences for floating party venues

Political party Momentum has called on authorities to guarantee stronger enforcement at sea before issuing any licences for floating party venues, raising concerns about the arrival of the floating entertainment platform known as Noma Island.

In a statement, the party said it shared the concerns expressed by the local councils of Sliema, Mellieħa and Marsaxlokk regarding the project.

Momentum said residents living along the coast already experience frequent disturbances during the summer months from party boats generating excessive noise late at night. According to the party, the situation worsens during bad weather, when vessels move into harbour areas, bringing the noise closer to residential zones.

The party also raised concerns about the involvement of businessman Alexander Zammit Tabona, describing him as a regular donor to the Labour Party, and claiming he is now part of the ownership behind the Noma project.

Momentum said the vessel is intended to operate off the coast of Comino, warning that such activity could harm the island’s natural environment.

Momentum leader Arnold Cassola said the broader problem was the “persistent lack of enforcement at sea” during the summer months.

“Regulations mean little if they are not consistently enforced by the authorities responsible for maritime activity,” Cassola said, arguing that the sea should not become an “unregulated extension of the party industry” at the expense of residents, coastal communities and the marine environment.

The party also warned that noise and light pollution from party boats could disturb marine habitats, particularly near protected coastal areas and Natura 2000 sites.

Cassola said the Environmental Protection Unit should be strengthened with additional personnel and equipment such as dinghies, drones and cameras, and should operate around the clock rather than only during daytime hours.

Momentum said authorities must first demonstrate that existing maritime regulations can be effectively enforced before granting any new licences for floating entertainment venues.

“If the authorities cannot guarantee proper enforcement, then such licences should not be issued in the first place,” the party said.