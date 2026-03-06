MRU urges Environmental Police presence in Gozo after being stalked by masked men
The NGO alleges that the masked man was seemingly monitoring its members and police from a distance, before two more men wearing balaclavas emerged from illegal trapping sites
The Malta Ranger Unit has called for environmental police officers to be assigned to Gozo for the umpteenth time.
The NGO’s plea comes after its members reported a case of welfare concern for a number of animals in Qala.
“When the police were on site with Animal Welfare, a person was seen by the Rangers to run off from the site in question, covering his face with a green balaclava.”
The NGO alleges that the masked man was seemingly monitoring its members and police from a distance.
As police looked for the man, another two men wearing masks came out of illegal trapping sites and ran away. Police at the scene decided not to pursue the men.
“Our Rangers will continue to monitor Gozo, which at the moment is seeing a surge in environmental crimes and mainly for illegal trapping of birds out of open season.”
The NGO called on Environment Minister Miriam Dalli to act on the impunity of environmental criminals in Gozo.
“Our Rangers are fighting an uphill battle. We need to better equip them and increase the amount of Rangers boots on the ground!”