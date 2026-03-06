Public consultation on first National Strategy for the Fisheries Sector concluded

Public consultations held in recent weeks as part of the process to draft Malta’s first National Strategy for the Fisheries Sector have concluded successfully, the government said.

The consultation meetings, organised by the Ministry for Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Rights, were held on 19 February in Gozo, on 24 February in Marsaxlokk, and on 3 March in St Paul’s Bay. The sessions brought together fishermen, sector representatives and community members, giving them the opportunity to contribute directly to the development of a long-term strategic framework for the sector.

Parliamentary Secretary Alicia Bugeja Said expressed satisfaction with the strong level of participation registered across the three meetings, noting that engagement from participants remained consistent throughout the process.

“The fact that fishermen and stakeholders attended all three consultation sessions shows the commitment that exists within our fishing communities to build a sustainable and resilient future for the sector,” Bugeja Said said.

She added that participation had not been merely symbolic but “concrete, detailed and focused on solutions within the sector”.

Bugeja Said said the consultation process was central to ensuring the strategy is built around the sector’s real needs.

“This strategy is not being drafted behind closed doors. It is being built together with the fishermen themselves,” she said. “Every comment, proposal and concern raised during these consultations will contribute to a framework that balances economic sustainability, environmental responsibility and social resilience.”

During the discussions, several fishermen shared their experiences and the realities they face in their day-to-day work at sea.

Among the issues raised were the need for stronger support mechanisms for small-scale and traditional fishermen, concerns about rising operational costs—including fuel prices and vessel maintenance—and the importance of encouraging generational renewal within the sector.

Participants also referred to the need for administrative procedures to be simplified and made more accessible, while emphasising the protection of traditional fishing practices within a framework that ensures environmental sustainability.

Several fishermen stressed the importance of policies reflecting operational realities at sea, particularly with regard to quotas, market competitiveness and access to infrastructure.

The three meetings were characterised by constructive dialogue and practical proposals aimed at strengthening the sector’s long-term viability.

The National Strategy for the Fisheries Sector aims to provide long-term stability for the industry, strengthen its competitiveness and ensure that Malta’s fishing heritage continues to grow for future generations.

Further updates on the publication of the draft strategy are expected to be announced in the coming months.