Some 300 cab drivers stopped from working after regulation breaches, minister says

297 y-plate drivers have been stopped from working by Transport Malta, after they were found out of line with regulations in the past month.

Transport Minister Chris Bonnet also highlighted that 20 operators, not compliant with regulations, have been blocked from booking platforms.

Bonnet said these took place due to discussions and systems that were amended within Transport Malta, part of an ongoing reform to improve the transport sector.

“We will not allow the abuse to continue,” Bonnet said.

In July 2023, the Transport Ministry introduced new rules to better regulate the sector. Under the new regulations, third-country nationals (TCNs) would need a Maltese driving licence to obtain their driver’s tag. Operators were also required to present an annual site plan of the garage where their vehicles are parked when not in use, showing the spaces for cars exclusively used by the operator.

Despite this, abuse continued, with both large and small operators avoiding the garaging rules, leading to clampdowns.

In 2025, more than 90% of the cabs that were banned from operating were back on the road pending the outcome of their appeal, causing frustration among law-abiding operators who suffered while competing on an uneven playing field for years.