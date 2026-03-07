Cabs lobby calls for accountability after hundreds of Y-plate drivers banned

The Light Passenger Operators Association (LPOA) has called on the government to acknowledge its role in allowing the taxi sector to deteriorate, after Transport Malta banned 297 Y-plate drivers and 20 operators in the past month for regulatory breaches.

"What is needed now is honesty, accountability, and a genuine commitment from government to acknowledge the problem created by its own doing," the association said in a statement on Saturday.

Transport Minister Chris Bonnet announced the enforcement action on Friday, saying it was part of ongoing reforms to improve the transport sector following discussions and amendments to Transport Malta's systems. "We will not allow the abuse to continue," Bonnet said. The 20 non-compliant operators have been blocked from booking platforms.

New rules introduced by the Transport Ministry in July 2023 required third-country nationals to hold a Maltese driving licence to obtain a driver's tag, and operators to submit an annual site plan showing garage spaces used exclusively for their vehicles.

Despite these measures, abuse continued, with both large and small operators avoiding the garaging rules, leading to clampdowns.

In 2025, more than 90% of cabs banned from operating returned to the road pending appeal, drawing frustration from law-abiding operators who had been competing on an uneven playing field for years.

The association said the burden of the sector's decline had fallen on local workers and operators who had always followed the rules.

They argued that enforcement must not be reactive, but timely, fair, and preventative, warning that delayed action allows problems to become deeply entrenched and far more difficult to resolve.