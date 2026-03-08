Clyde Caruana: ‘We have necessary buffers to absorb impact of war’

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana believes it is the government’s duty to weather the impact of economic shocks from the Iran war by keeping energy subsidies.

Caruana was speaking to MaltaToday a week after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran and killed its supreme leader. The days that followed saw Iran retaliate with missile and drone strikes of its own, targeting US embassies, military bases, and oil facilities in the wider Gulf region.

The war has already created jitters in the world economy. Caruana acknowledged that Malta will not be immune to the impact but insisted the government will step in to dampen the effect.

On energy and fuel, Caruana said the country has the necessary hedging agreements in place and will not be greatly affected by the conflict. He clarified that while the country’s diesel supply isn’t covered by hedging agreements, fluctuations will not have a dramatic impact on Malta’s finances.

Caruana believes the Iran war is unlike the war in Ukraine, since there are sufficient resources in the region to ensure the conflict doesn’t drag on.

“We have the necessary buffers to absorb the impacts of this conflict,” Caruana reassured, adding that if it does drag on, he will prioritise keeping energy subsidies intact.

“In a worst-case scenario, I still believe government should weather the impact of foreign developments,” he stressed. Caruana refuted the notion of more targeted subsidies, claiming that should governments do so, it would dent confidence in the economy.

“Previous experiences show that when conflict erupts, the first solution isn’t to slash government aid, but figuring out how to keep it going,” he said. The finance minister was confident that not only can Malta weather the international storm, but it can be done while still reducing the deficit.

When asked whether the conflict throws a wrench in Malta’s Vision 2050 targets, Caruana replied: “If you realise that there is a problem in your home’s water pipes, you wouldn’t focus on getting new curtains, but ensuring your house doesn’t flood.”

Stability is utmost priority

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Energy Ministry echoed Caruana’s sentiment when asked about possible price fluctuations affecting the energy sector.

The spokesperson said the ministry’s goal remains, “to provide stability and safeguard families and the economy from international price shocks”.

Subsidies are ensuring Malta’s energy and fuel prices remain static for consumers, irrespective of market fluctuations.

“In tangible terms for Maltese consumers, the price of unleaded petrol is of €1.34 per litre, compared to Italy’s €1.67 per litre and Spain’s €1.49. In the case of diesel prices, Maltese consumers pay €1.21 per litre, whilst Italian and Spanish consumers pay €1.72 and €1.44 per litre, respectively,” the spokesperson noted.

She stressed that in the wake of the Iran war, Malta is not operating under business-as-usual conditions.

Strait of Hormuz strikes not affecting LNG supply

Last week, Electrogas, which operates the LNG facility and gas power station at Delimara, told MaltaToday that its supply arrangements are structured to ensure “stability and continuity of supply”.

The company stated that it has a long-term agreement in place for LNG, which ensures a stable and secure supply.

A spokesperson for the company explained that LNG shipments destined for Malta predominantly originate from the Atlantic basin region, so Malta’s supply is not dependent on transit from the Strait of Hormuz, where shipping has been disrupted.