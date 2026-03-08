UHM CEO prompts annoyance, jokes after saying he wants to celebrate International Men's Day

Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin (UHM) CEO Josef Vella was met with jokes and eye rolls when he said that he wanted to celebrate International Men’s Day.

Vella was part of a discussion panel organised by the Nationalist Party on International Women’s Day.

He started off by speaking about the evolution of the workplace, gender roles, and the roles of men and women in the labour market, where he noted that traditional gender roles, even in the workplace are being phased out.

He noted that women are increasingly participating in different sectors, even those that were once completely male-dominated.

Vella then said, “We should celebrate Women’s Day. I wish that we also celebrate Men’s Day,” saying that not even the United Nations have recognised the day.

This prompted murmurs from the crowd. Persons who were present in the room told MaltaToday that some people were annoyed at the statement, while some men joked that they too deserve a day dedicated to them.

“My point isn’t to have men and women compete against each other. We’ve repeatedly responded to the capitalist world by pitting men and women against each other,” he clarified.

Vella then stated that the work that has to be done to keep families together is being forgotten due to career pressures.

He praised women for possessing the “miracle of life,” calling for measures to sustain a balance that allows time for family life.

The UHM CEO reiterated the union’s proposal to address the financial and career consequences faced by women who take a break from their professional careers to raise children.