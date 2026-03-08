Chief justice anti-deadlock mechanism should not give government total power, Borg says

Opposition Leader Alex Borg stated that the anti-deadlock mechanism for the appointment of a chief justice should not place all the power in the hands of government.

Borg was speaking during a fundraising marathon for the PN when he summarised the chief justice saga, stressing that Malta finds itself in its current situation due to Prime Minister Robert Abela’s behaviour.

He mentioned Judge Lawrence Mintoff’s letter, in which he accused Abela of acting in a partisan manner during the appointment process.

On Women’s Day, Borg welcomed that his party is attracting women to politics through a training course in politics, adding that there was significant interest in the course.

He also welcomed how far women have come in local sectors.

On the war in Iran, Borg acknowledged that the situation is serious and worrying, as he welcomed the safe transit of Maltese nationals out of the Gulf into safety.

The PN leader stressed that during such a time, partisan politics should be set aside, as the national interest should take priority.