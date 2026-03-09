Momentum questions padel court construction on Manoel Island amid national park plans

Political party Momentum has raised concerns about ongoing construction works for padel courts on Manoel Island, questioning how the development aligns with government plans to transform the site into a national park.

In a statement on Monday, Momentum referred to recent comments by Robert Abela indicating that negotiations between government and developer MIDI plc over the island’s future are nearing conclusion, with the site expected to be returned to the public and converted into a national park.

The party said that if this is the government’s intention, it should clarify why works are “progressing rapidly” to construct what it described as a “National Padel Park” on the site of the former Gżira football grounds.

Momentum said footage shows several padel courts currently being built on the island, even as discussions about its future remain ongoing and the public has been led to expect a large open green space.

“Now that the government has stated its intention to take over the project and transform the island into a national park, it is reasonable to expect that this area would form part of the open green space promised to the public,” said Momentum executive member Matthew Agius. “Instead, the site appears to be rapidly transformed into a new commercial sports facility.”

The party asked who authorised the works, whether they are covered by a valid planning permit, and whether the government is endorsing the commercialisation of land it has simultaneously promised will become a national park. It also questioned whether environmental impacts such as light pollution, noise and increased traffic had been assessed.

Momentum noted that Manoel Island represents one of the last opportunities to create a large public green space in the densely built harbour area.

Concerns over the works were also raised by the Manoel Island: Post Għalina campaign, which said at least six new padel courts appear to be under construction near existing sports facilities close to the island’s entrance.

The campaign said the only publicly known planning application mentioning padel courts on Manoel Island was submitted by MIDI in 2023 but was not approved. It said no other permit accounting for the works appears to have been made public.

Last year the campaign gathered more than 29,000 signatures calling for Manoel Island to be turned into a national nature and heritage park.

However, MIDI plc has distanced itself from the project. In a statement, the company said any reference linking it to the construction of the padel courts is “incorrect and misleading”.

The developer said that under its emphyteutical agreement with government it does not hold possession of the part of Manoel Island where the padel courts are being built and is not carrying out the works.

Campaigners have warned that constructing new facilities during the ongoing public consultation on the island’s future could undermine the process. While community workshops highlighted sport and recreation as potential elements of a future park, they said any facilities should form part of a holistic masterplan rather than piecemeal projects undertaken before consultations conclude.

Momentum urged government to clarify the status of the works and ensure any development on Manoel Island is consistent with the commitment to create a genuine national park for the public.