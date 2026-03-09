ADPD requests standards probe into Chris Bonett over airport pickups communication

ADPD deputy chairperson Carmel Cacopardo has requested an investigation into Chris Bonett, alleging the minister may have breached ethical standards by communicating a regulatory decision through partisan channels.

In a complaint filed on Monday with the Office of the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life, Cacopardo asked the commissioner to examine whether Bonett’s conduct violates the Code of Ethics for Ministers.

The complaint centres on reports concerning a ban on airport pickups in Gudja.

According to Cacopardo, the transport minister informed a specific group of his constituents about the new regulations through a direct letter, rather than through official government communication channels.

Cacopardo argued that communicating regulatory decisions in this manner could amount to an abuse of ministerial authority and prioritises partisan interests over public transparency.

In his letter to the commissioner, Cacopardo said a minister’s role is to serve the entire country rather than address policy decisions primarily to a particular electoral base through private correspondence.

He described the alleged conduct as a departure from expected ethical standards and said it risked undermining the integrity of public office.

The request asks the commissioner to determine whether the minister’s actions conflict with the Code of Ethics for Ministers, specifically referencing provisions that regulate the separation between official duties and partisan interests, as well as the transparent handling of public information.