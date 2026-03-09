ERA says Noma Island needs no permit unless operating in protected area

The Environment and Resources Authority has confirmed that Noma Island, the floating beach club marketing itself as "Malta's fourth island", will not require an environmental permit unless it operates in a protected area or hosts 50 or more people at a site requiring such authorisation.

"As per usual procedure, in the case of activities in protected sites involving 50 people or more, these are subject to an environmental permit in line with permitting regulations," an ERA spokesperson told MaltaToday.

They said the establishment has not submitted any permit applications to ERA.

The regulator added that waste generated on board, including sewage, must be transported off the vessel, and that any vessel carrying such waste must be authorised to do so.

Transport Malta confirmed with MaltaToday that it has a Maltese commercial vessel operator licence.

The authority confirmed that the vessel may operate in areas authorised for commercial vessels, subject to weather conditions, but may not carry passengers while underway and can only engage in static charters at anchor. Transport Malta added that "all operations are governed by established legislation for commercial vessels, including full compliance with all applicable environmental and waste management obligations."

Noma Island is a 1,750-square-metre floating recreational platform designed as a motorised trimaran-style vessel. Structured across two large decks housing a restaurant, a bar-lounge, and a freshwater swimming pool, the platform can accommodate up to 350 guests arriving via private yachts or dedicated speedboat shuttles from shore.

No official locaton has been announced for Noma Island. However, Sliema Mayor John Pillow warned against the floating beach club Noma Island operating in the locality's waters, calling Sliema "a residential community, not an offshore party.”

This isn’t the vessel’s first attempt to establish itself in the Mediterranean.

Creators Tony Philp and Marc Audineau planned to launch it as Canua Island on the French Riviera in spring 2023. The project stalled at La Seyne-sur-Mer due to permit delays amid opposition. French environmental groups, citing over-urbanisation, gathered 20,000 signatures.

In June 2023, the French government denied the required permits. Months later, however, the Administrative Court of Nice ruled in favour of the founders, ordering the state to issue operating permits.

Although scheduled to launch in Cannes Bay in May 2024, the vessel faced opposition from 21 local mayors from Alpes-Maritimes and Var, citing concerns about underwater sound waves, motorboat traffic, nighttime lighting, greywater recovery, and safety in crowded summer waters.

The vessel was later seen off Corsica and Sardinia before arriving in Malta, where it was reintroduced as Noma Island and marketed as one of its kind in Europe.