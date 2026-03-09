Gżira football club owns up to padel courts extension on Manoel Island

Gżira United Football Club has confirmed it is developing padel courts at Nicholl Ground on Manoel Island, which a campaign group last week claimed were illegal since they had no approved planning permit.

“These facilities are being developed to enhance the club’s sporting offerings, encourage greater community participation in sports, and ensure the long-term financial sustainability of the club,” the football club told MaltaToday.

The Manoel Island: Post Għalina campaign, led by activists from Moviment Graffitti and Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, raised concerns last week that at least six new padel courts appeared to be going up adjacent to existing facilities near the island’s entrance.

The campaign said the only publicly known planning application mentioning padel courts on Manoel Island was submitted by MIDI in 2023, but was not approved.

Gżira United said the project relates specifically to sports facilities within Nicholl Ground, which they highlighted is a defined area of government land leased to the club. The club said the padel courts project should be understood separately from broader proposals for other parts of Manoel Island.

Campaigners, who gathered over 29,000 signatures last year calling for the island to be a national park, said construction was happening while a public consultation process was ongoing.

Gżira United said it remained committed to operating transparently, complying with all applicable requirements, and cooperating fully with competent authorities. The club did not address the issue concerning the lack of a planning permit for the padel courts extension.