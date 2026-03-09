Government doesn't exclude return of Stabbilta scheme to combat inflation

Prime Minister Robert Abela has promised to keep energy and fuel prices stable, while keeping the door open for possible interventions to address inflation on imported items.

Abela was giving a ministerial statement while updating parliament on the latest developments in the war in Iran.

He noted that the price of oil has surpassed $100 per barrel, global stocks were battered, and that the conflict seems to show no signs of de-escalation, as Turkey appears to be more involved in the war.

Abela further reminded that over 200 Maltese nationals were evacuated from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates through direct flights.

He noted that the effects of this war are significant and unprecedented, once again calling for de-escalation and dialogue. The prime minister thanked Malta’s diplomats and each person who helped in the evacuation of Maltese nationals out of the Gulf region.

Abela then turned his attention to government’s actions since the outbreak of the war, where he stressed that government will make sure that fuel and energy prices remain stable. He assured parliament that Malta’s “war chest” is able to absorb any impact of the war.

While he was replying to a question raised by PL MP Edward Zammit Lewis, Abela said that he doesn’t exclude initiatives similar to those introduced in the inflation spike following the Covid-19 pandemic, namely the Stabbilta scheme.

PN promises to keep fuel subsidies

In his response to Abela’s statement, PN Leader Alex Borg once again offered the Opposition’s support, as he noted that the current state of affairs in the Middle East show that a situation can dramatically change in a very short period of time.

During his reply, Borg referenced the energy subsidies mentioned earlier, saying that the PN agrees with the subsidies, and that a government led by him would keep the subsidies.