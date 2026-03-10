Over 2,000 tonnes of waste disposed outside collection time in St Paul's Bay

In 2024, more than 2,000 tonnes of domestic garbage were collected outside of waste collection time in St Paul’s Bay.

Responding to a parliamentary question by PN MP Graziella Galea, Environment Minister Miriam Dalli gave a month-by-month breakdown of how much trash was collected in Malta’s biggest locality.

The waste was collected by the Cleansing and Maintenance Division (CMD) as the garbage was disposed of outside collection hours.

August saw the highest amount of waste collected by the CMD, as 267 tonnes of trash was picked up.

In fact, the summer months see the most domestic waste, as June and July saw 240 tonnes and 261 tonnes respectively.

In total, the locality, which hosts many short-let properties, saw 2,041 tonnes of domestic garbage disposed of outside waste collection time.

Month Amount of waste January 124 tonnes February 96 tonnes March 145 tonnes April 123 tonnes May 176 tonnes June 240 tonnes July 261 tonnes August 267 tonnes September 186 tonnes October 175 tonnes November 132 tonnes December 116 tonnes

Last summer, the locality's mayor pleaded with authorities to give local councils control over the contractors responsible for waste collection.

Mayor Ċensu Galea called for systemic changes, including stricter discipline on what is disposed of in the bags and more enforcement.

Galea stated that local councils currently lack control over the collection routes being used by waste management services.

He insisted that stronger oversight is required for those using the waste collection service, adding that local councils must be granted the authority to implement enforcement systems to strengthen discipline within their communities.