Momentum calls for authorities to act on padel courts construction on Manoel Island

Momentum has called on authorities to act on the construction of padel courts on Manoel Island.

On Monday, MaltaToday reported that the Gżira United Football Club has confirmed it is responsible for the construction of the padel courts at Nicholl Ground on Manoel Island.

The Manoel Island: Post Għalina campaign raised concerns that at least six new padel courts appeared to be going up adjacent to existing facilities near the island’s entrance.

The campaign said the only publicly known planning application mentioning padel courts on Manoel Island was submitted by MIDI in 2023, but was not approved.

Momentum executive member, Matthew Agius, said that “Manoel Island falls within the proposed buffer zone that protects the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Valletta. UNESCO has recently warned that development around Valletta is placing pressure on the city’s World Heritage status.”

Momentum stated that the issue is not about opposing sport or community, but ensuring that all development complies with the law and follows necessary planning procedures, especially since the construction seems to be proceeding without “the most basic requirement of a planning permit.”

The party also pointed out that previous planning decisions have already recognised these risks, after deferring a proposal for new apartment blocks to be built on Manoel Island due to concerns that the development could undermine Valletta’s heritage buffer zone.

The authorities are being asked to clarify whether a planning permit exists for the padel courts, whether enforcement action has been initiated and whether the development is consistent with planning policies protecting Valletta’s heritage status.

Momentum added that continuing to allow the construction would set a dangerous precedent and undermine public trust in the planning system, pointing out that the authorities have a responsibility to protect Malta’s heritage.