Ian Borg present as Commonwealth ministers discuss threats to democracy

Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg was among those present as Commonwealth ministers discussed threats democracy is facing across the globe.

The topic was on the agenda during the 72nd Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group (CMAG) meeting in London on Tuesday.

Members expressed concern about how democracy is continuously being threatened, and insisted “democratic institutions and resilient government structures, along with the respect for the rule of law and human rights, are crucial to sustainable economic development and for the security of peace.”

Borg led meeting which saw the attendance of 56 members with the purpose of reaffirming their “shared commitment towards multilateralism and international cooperation in this time of unprecedented geopolitical uncertainty.”

“We must continue to guide and aid the members to protect the established fundamental values and principles in the Charter of the Commonwealth– which include democracy, the rule of law, human rights, and freedom of expression,” Borg said.

Borg also praised the Office of the Secretary-General, Shirley Botchwey, for his continuous help and thanked the other members of the CMAG for their efforts towards the important work of the group.

On Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Borg met with other members of the Commonwealth in Westminster Abbey to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the organisation.

During a reception at St James Palace, Borg also met with King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

In London, Borg also participated in the 26th meeting for the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Commonwealth (CFAMM), which discussed other proposals to strengthen the role of this organisation, with the aim of finding conclusive solutions for all 2.7 billion people being represented by the Commonwealth.