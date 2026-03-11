Labour MEP claps back at Sammy Meilaq: ‘World not divided into heroes and villains acting in isolation’

Daniel Attard has defended his stand on Iran in the wake of criticism from retired trade unionist Sammy Meilaq, who accused the Labour MEP of “lying”.

During a protest against the Iran war outside the US embassy last Saturday, Meilaq took umbrage at Attard’s comments to the BBC that the Iranian regime was “the root cause of the conflict”.

“You’re lying. The real root cause goes back 70 years,” Meilaq told protestors with reference to Attard’s comments and accusing him of not being “a real Labourite”.

Meilaq was referring to covert operations by the US and the UK in 1953 to topple the democratically-elected Iranian Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh, who had nationalised the oil industry that had been run by British interests until then. Subsequently, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi was installed as an absolute monarch until he was removed in the 1979 Islamic revolution that installed the theocracy still in place today.

Attard argues in today’s MaltaToday that international politics “rarely offers the comfort of simple moral binaries” in a clear dig at Meilaq’s narrative of good and bad.

Attard, who is a member of the European Parliament’s delegation responsible for relations with Iran, says his view on the war is informed by the feedback he has received from the Iranian diaspora. “They dream of a different future. They want freedom. They want dignity. They want to build a modern future.”

He expresses discomfort over what he describes as the American president’s impulsivity and lack of a clear path forward on Iran but suggests that if the outcome leads to regime change it could give the Iranian people a chance to savour freedom.

Attard insists the “world is not divided into heroes and villains acting in isolation”, calling it a “tangled web of historical grievances, strategic interests, ideological conflicts and human suffering”.

“If we are serious about addressing global crises, we must resist the urge to simplify them beyond recognition,” he says.