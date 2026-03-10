St Paul’s Bay tops list as authorities issue over 1,000 waste fines in 2025

Environmental authorities served over 1,000 fines for incorrectly disposed waste in 2025, according to information tabled in parliament.

Most of the fines were administered in St Paul’s Bay, with 181 administrative penalties levied in the locality. Another 168 fines were served in Msida, and 143 in Gżira.

These three localities alone are responsible for half of the administrative fines served in 2025.

Administrative fines for waste management are imposed by the Environment and Resources Authority. A person could be subject to such a fine if they take out the garbage too early or late, improperly mix waste, or commit any other waste-related offence outlined at law.

The data presented in parliament does not state the reasons for each fine.

ERA also served 100 fines in St. Julian’s, 98 in Birkirkara and 87 in Pieta.

The parliamentary question was asked by Ivan Bartolo to Environment Minister Miriam Dalli.