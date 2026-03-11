Momentum reports €6,916 income in 2025, mostly from small donors

Momentum reported a total income of €6,916 in 2025, the party said as it submitted its donations report to the Electoral Commission ahead of the statutory deadline.

The party said the financial report was presented during its annual general meeting held on 28 February, where treasurer Carmel Asciak outlined the party’s finances to members and the media.

According to the report, 71% of the party’s income came from small donations while the remaining 29% was generated through membership fees.

Momentum said that between its founding in January 2025 and mid-February 2026 it received €5,310 from 89 individual donors. Most of the donations were small, with 76 donors contributing €50 or less.

The party also reported €1,980 in income from its 72 registered members.

Momentum said it currently has liquidity of €4,881 and maintained that its expenditure had been kept low. Operational costs amounted to €339, covering items such as digital subscriptions and transaction fees.

A further €1,696 was spent on political activities, including events, promotional materials and social media advertising.

The party said it is operating with “zero debt, zero favours owed”, arguing that reliance on small donations and membership fees allows it to maintain independence from major donors and lobby groups.