Parliamentary committee approves minor changes to db City Centre development contract

A parliamentary committee has approved a resolution modifying the terms of a major land concession granted to db Group for the development of the City Centre project at St George’s Bay in St Julian’s.

The resolution was presented by Culture Minister Owen Bonnici during the NAO committee’s proceedings on Tuesday. It concerns amendments to a 2017 agreement through which the government granted the developer a 99-year temporary emphyteusis over land formerly occupied by the Institute of Tourism Studies.

Under the original contract, signed on 1 February 2017, the concession was set to run until 31 January 2116. However, delays in the planning process meant that the development permit was only definitively confirmed on 30 May 2023.

According to the minister’s explanation, the developer submitted several requests to the Lands Authority seeking changes to the contract, arguing that delays in the issuance of the development permit caused financial losses. Judicial protests were filed in 2019, 2021 and 2023 alleging damages resulting from the lengthy planning process.

To assess these claims, the Lands Authority commissioned an independent auditing firm in line with public procurement rules. The firm produced verification reports in May 2024 and March 2025, which formed the basis of a negotiated variation agreement between the government and the developer.

Among the key changes approved by the committee is a revision of the annual ground rent payable for the site. Based on the final approved developable area in the project’s planning permit, the rent has been recalculated to approximately €1.1 million per year, subject to inflation adjustments as provided in the contract.

The agreement also confirms that the developer must pay a total consideration of €15.2 million for the concession. Of this amount, €5 million were paid when the original contract was signed, while a further €5.7 million have been paid since then, leaving an outstanding balance of about €4.5 million to be settled through annual instalments.

As part of a compromise over the delays in obtaining planning approval, the reduced ground-rent period originally set at five years will be extended by four additional years until February 2026. The developer had claimed that the delay caused losses estimated at around €40 million.

Because of this extension, the emphyteutical concession period will also be lengthened by four years, pushing the expiry date from 2116 to 2120.

The revised agreement further provides for the recovery of €4.17 million in infrastructure costs that the developer said it incurred while installing water and electricity services for the project. These works were originally the government’s responsibility. Instead of a direct reimbursement, the amount will be credited against future payments due to the state.

Additional amendments include technical updates to the definition and mapping of the development site, as well as changes to the timeline for completion of the project. Under the revised terms, the deadline for finishing the development will be recalculated from the signing of the variation agreement or from the issuance of any subsequent development permit.

The resolution also adjusts the government’s registered mortgage and privilege over the property so that it secures the outstanding balance still owed to the state.

In presenting the motion, the minister said the variation agreement represents a compromise that resolves outstanding disputes between the government and the developer while preserving the state’s financial interests.

During the session, committee members sought clarification on several points, including the calculation of ground rent and premiums, the legal status of pre-liquidated penalties, and technical details regarding site boundaries and underground connections.

Robert Vella, the executive head of the Lands Authority, explained that the four-year project delay was linked to a revoked permit due to a conflict of interest within the Planning Board. He stressed that the government does not admit liability but negotiated the contract variation to prevent costly court proceedings.

Vella also confirmed that financial mechanisms for rent and premium adjustments remain tied to the final approved floor area and are subject to inflation adjustments, while infrastructure costs incurred by the developer will be credited against future payments.

The resolution was passed unanimously.