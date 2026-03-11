Frank Bezzina sole candidate for University of Malta rector post

Professor Frank Bezzina is the only candidate nominated for the post of rector of the University of Malta, the institution said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the university said Bezzina received 15 nominations from members of the University Council ahead of the rectorial election scheduled to take place later this month.

Bezzina currently serves as Pro-Rector for International Development and Quality Assurance, a role he has held since 2021. He previously served as Dean of the Faculty of Economics, Management and Accountancy between 2016 and 2021, and as Deputy Dean from 2012 to 2016. He also headed the Department of Management from 2013 to 2021.

His academic work focuses on management science and evidence-based management, with research centred on organisational sciences. Bezzina has published papers in international journals including the European Management Journal, The International Journal of Human Resource Management, and Expert Systems with Applications.

Beyond academia, he has also worked on consultancy projects for both private and public organisations. He currently serves as a non-executive director of the Central Bank of Malta and previously spent five years as non-executive chairperson of WasteServ Malta Ltd. Between June 2022 and March 2024, he also served as acting President of the Republic of Malta.

Nominations closed at noon on Wednesday, 11 March.

The University Council will meet in an extraordinary session on 26 March to vote in a secret ballot on the appointment. The meeting will be presided over by Council President Karmenu Vella.

Although Bezzina is the only candidate, he must still secure at least 50% plus one vote of the council members present in order to be elected. During the meeting, he will also be required to deliver a presentation and answer questions from council members.

If elected, Bezzina will become the 82nd rector in the university’s history, succeeding Professor Alfred J. Vella, who has served in the role for the past ten years.

The university said further details will be announced after the result of the vote on 26 March.