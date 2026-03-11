Arctic Metagaz adrift between Malta and Lampedusa

The Arctic Metagaz has drifted between Malta and Lampedusa as authorities continue work on contingency plans in case the tanker drifts into territorial waters.

The vessel is around 35 nautical miles west of Malta, with authorities still discussing possible contingency plans in case the vessel drifts into territorial waters.

Transport Malta has also published a notice to mariners on Wednesday with instructions to keep five nautical miles away from the vessel at all times.

It said the tanker is ‘Not Under Command’ but not showing any NUC signals by day or night. Extra lookout must be maintained when sailing close to the area.

Navigation near the vessel is also strictly prohibited, according to the notice.

It’s not only the Maltese authorities keeping an eye on the vessel. An Italian coast guard aircraft appears to have been surveying the vessel on Wednesday afternoon.

Last week, the Russian-flagged Arctic Metagaz exploded on the edge of Malta’s search and rescue zone near Libya with LNG cargo onboard.

Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out an attack on the tanker and causing the explosion, but so far no country has admitted to an attack.

The Arctic Metagaz is sanctioned for being part of Russia’s shadow fleet of vessels used to avoid sanctions against it after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The fleet uses ships with ownership and insurance structures beyond EU and G7 jurisdictions, allowing them to continue trading Russian oil with countries that have not joined the sanctions regime.