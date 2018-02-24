Long lets tax incentives among NGOs' proposals for better rent regulation
Proposals for rent regulation presented by 17 NGOs include tax incentives for long lets, the creation of a state registry of properties on the rental market and the establishment of a public entity that is responsible for rent regulation
17 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have teamed up to release a set of proposals for improved rent regulation in Malta, after the Parliamentary Secretariat for Social Housing released a White Paper on improved regulation for the sector.
The NGOs have published a document containing proposals modelled on countires which have introduced and enacted strict rental regulation. They insist that the new proposals have nothing to do with the pre-1995 rent legislation that used to be active in the country.
The proposals do not impose any tenant-landlord relationship other than the established rental contract.
The main proposals include:
- A tax regime that incentivises long-lets through lower tax-rates for longer leases.
- The creation of a state registry of properties on the rental market.
- An establishement of a public entity that is responsible for rent regulation.
- The registration of properties that are up for rent with the first price set being considered as the ‘initial price’.
- The establishment of a Rent Price Index that lists prices in different areas and for classes of property according to size and quality.
- The regulation of Agencies and a legal standing to a Tenants’ Union
- A tax on empty rentable property
The organisations that have put forward these proposals are: Moviment Graffitti, Alleanza Kontra il-Faqar, Forum Komunita’ Bormliża, Malta Tenant Support, Malta Humanists Association, The Millennium Chapel, Żminijietna – Voice of the Left, aditus Foundation, Malta Gay Rights Movement, The Critical Institute, Spark 15, Mid-Dlam għad-Dawl, Women’s Rights Foundation, African Media Association Malta, Koperattiva Kummerċ Ġust, Integra Foundation and Third World Group Malta.