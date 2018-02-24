Long lets tax incentives among NGOs' proposals for better rent regulation

17 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have teamed up to release a set of proposals for improved rent regulation in Malta, after the Parliamentary Secretariat for Social Housing released a White Paper on improved regulation for the sector.

The NGOs have published a document containing proposals modelled on countires which have introduced and enacted strict rental regulation. They insist that the new proposals have nothing to do with the pre-1995 rent legislation that used to be active in the country.

The proposals do not impose any tenant-landlord relationship other than the established rental contract.

The main proposals include:

A tax regime that incentivises long-lets through lower tax-rates for longer leases.

The creation of a state registry of properties on the rental market.

An establishement of a public entity that is responsible for rent regulation.

The registration of properties that are up for rent with the first price set being considered as the ‘initial price’.

The establishment of a Rent Price Index that lists prices in different areas and for classes of property according to size and quality.

The regulation of Agencies and a legal standing to a Tenants’ Union

A tax on empty rentable property

The organisations that have put forward these proposals are: Moviment Graffitti, Alleanza Kontra il-Faqar, Forum Komunita’ Bormliża, Malta Tenant Support, Malta Humanists Association, The Millennium Chapel, Żminijietna – Voice of the Left, aditus Foundation, Malta Gay Rights Movement, The Critical Institute, Spark 15, Mid-Dlam għad-Dawl, Women’s Rights Foundation, African Media Association Malta, Koperattiva Kummerċ Ġust, Integra Foundation and Third World Group Malta.