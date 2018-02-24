AD calls for improved facilities and better access to sports and outdoor activities

Alternattiva Demokratika (AD) has expressed concern at Eurobarometer survey results ranking Maltese youths as one of the least active in Malta, with only 11% taking part in a sports activity.

In a statement, the party's spokesperson for youths and sports, Luke Caruana said that "Maltese society still considers physical activity as secondary in the development of youth”.

Caruana said too much focus was spent on competitive sports and not enough emphasis was directed towards fun, community and informal activities.

“Schools and local sports clubs play an integral role in introducing a wide range of sports activities at a young age,” he said.

Caruana said that another huge problem that has restricted youths from participating in any physical and outdoor activities was the fact that Maltese streets were not people-friendly at all.

“Policies for people-friendly residential roads are lacking,” he said.

Caruana remarked that the government should recognise local amateur clubs and associations on all levels as they were currently unable to fund their activities solely through private or corporate sponsorship.

Local councils also need to be involved so that different sports for people with different interests become easily accessible in localities.

"With good planning, neighbouring towns would be able to share facilities, making a variety of activities available and accessible throughout Malta and Gozo,” the party said.