Prime Minister calls on Fenech Adami to resign PAC post after leaked email revelations

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has called on Nationalist MP Beppe Fenech Adami to resign from the Public Accounts Committee immediately following the revelation - by today’s edition of MaltaToday - of leaked emails, dated from 2009 to 2013, detailing daily efforts of ministers, government MPs and their political aids in favouring voters for direct placement at Malta’s national waste agency.

Fenech Adami had a role in lobbying chosen individuals to be handed out jobs at WasteServ, the Prime Minister said as he addressed Labour Party followers this morning, and should promptly step down from his post of chairperson of the PAC to be investigated.

The PAC is currently investigating the employment of in excess of 100 people at WasteServ prior to the June 2017 general election.

Emails from December 2010, leaked to this newspaper, show that Fenech Adami, at the time a newly elected MP, petitioned Ray Bezzina, then a political aide to resources minister George Pullicino, to consider certain candidates for job placements. Fenech Adami used his personal, not parliamentary, email address, to do this.

Muscat said that Fenech Adami was himself involved in wrongdoings at WasteServ, and could not continue chairing the PAC if he had any political decency.