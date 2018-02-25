Government issued tender to buy medical equipment itself, despite VGH concession

The government had issued a tender for the purpose of purchasing medical equipment itself for the Gozo hospital, despite having a concession sale agreement with Vitals Global Healthcare, who were charged with investing in the hospital.

Illum reports that at a time when Vitals’ intention to sell its 30 year concession - through which it was given the responsibility by the government to invest in the Gozo, St Luke’s and Karin Grech hospitals - to Steward Health Care, the government had been planning on forking out money from its own budget to buy necessary equipment for Gozo General Hospital.

An expert on public-private partnerships told the newspaper that such a tender, which was issued on 30 January this year, on the same day the Medical Association of Malta had announced industrial action in connection with the concession sale, was “very strange”.

The expert also said that the tender “made no sense” and went against the logic of having a PPP if the government would still be making investments itself.

The tender, which closes on 6 March 2018, is for a four year period and can be extended by six months. Through it, the government is committing itself to purchase up to a maximum of €807,000 in laparoscopy/thoracoscopy equipment.