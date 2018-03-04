‘Raise your voice’: March against sexism and violence set for women’s day

A number of NGOs and pressure groups will be teaming up to organise a march for International Women’s Day on 8th March.

The meeting place is City Gate, Valletta, at 5:30pm, and the march will take place in Republic Street.

The march will be taking place in order to ‘raise voices’, and ‘keep the fight going’, as well as “build new solidarity networks with all women, individuals and organisations who refuse to tolerate the fact that some husbands, partners, brothers and fathers still abuse women.”

“We have to do something now if we wish that the younger generations grow up in a better Malta, where any form of gender-based abuse will no longer form part of our lives,” the groups said in a press statement.

“We are also aware of the difficulties that women in Malta face as mothers and workers. In a market where rent and property prices have spiralled out of control, compounded by low wages and the increasing cost of living, people like single mothers and women with abusive partners are finding it harder to build an independent living,” they added.

The initiative is also placing a focus on the specific difficulties experienced by trans women and migrant women, who are facing financial burdens and living precarious lives.

The event is being organised by Moviment Graffitti, Women's Rights Foundation, Gender Equality Malta, Men Against Violence and Integra Foundation. It is also being endorsed by the Department of Gender Studies, Malta Gay Rights Movement (MGRM), aditus Foundation, Żminijietna – Voice of the Left, Gay-Straight Alliance MCAST (GSAM) and the Association for Equality (A4E).