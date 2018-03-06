Boy seriously injured after being hit by mini-bus

12-year-old child hit by mini-bus he had just descended from

6 March 2018, 7:10pm

A 12-year-old boy from Qrendi was today hurt when he was hit by a mini-bus in his hometown.

The police were informed at around 2.30pm that their assistance was needed in Triq it-Tempesta, Qrendi, and, on arriving on the scene, discovered that the boy had been injured after he was hit by the mini-bus he had just descended from.

The child was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where his injuries were determined to be serious in nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.

