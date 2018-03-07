Malta wants 'common sense' approach to UK's EU exit, Joseph Muscat tells British Brexit minister

Brexit is a "difficult and unprecedented" matter and Malta wanted a constructive approach to the talks between the UK and the EU, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said.

"Malta wants a common sense approach that results in a good solution for the UK and also defended and adhered to European principles," Muscat said in a meeting with British Brexit Minister David Davis.

Davis is in Malta on a brief visit. At a meeting in Auberge de Castille, Davis saod talks between the UK and the EU must be constructive and aimed at finding an "equitable solution for both sides".

Davis is tasked with negotiating the UK's exist from the bloc. He led a UK delegation in a meeting with Muscat, EU Affairs Minister Helena Dalli, Parliamentary Secretary for EU funds Aaron Farrugia and former minister Louis Grech, who is now a consultant to the Prime Minister.

Muscat said he was excited to exchange view points with Davis on Brexit. "There must be political willingness on both sides to come to an agreement," Muscat said.

He said it was important to also discuss how a future relationship between the UK and the EU, as well as bilateral relations between Malta and the UK, could evolve following Brexit.

Davis said the UK would remain a friend and ally to the EU. "As the Prime Minister likes to say, we are leaving the European Union, not Europe."

Davis stressed that the UK had always taken its role as a global citizen seriously, and that in addition to economic issues like free trade and innovation, Britain also wanted to ensure a healthy post-Brexit relationship in areas like justice, home affairs and security.

"We have a particular affinity with Malta, you have a very special place in our hearts and we hope that can continue. Of course these processes can be tense but at the end of the day an outcome that suits everyone is what we're looking for," Davis said.