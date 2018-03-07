[WATCH] Route through Dock 7 and Marsa diversion lanes open from tomorrow

Transport minister Ian Borg on Marsa junction works

As from tomorrow, access through Dock 7 will also be open in the afternoon, with cars heading back towards the south of Malta being able to use this route. The dock is normally only open in the morning, causing motorists frustration at not being able to use the same road to return home in the afternoon. It will now be open in opposite directions in the morning, from 6am to 9am, and in the afternoon from 3pm to 7pm respectively.

This was announced by transport minister Ian Borg today, as he gave updates on the Marsa junction project, at the site which had previously been occupied by the Marsa factory. The factory has now been almost entirely demolished, leading to the completion of the first phase of the project, making way for the building of the junction.

Borg explained that the second phase of the project involves works on Aldo Moro Road and the creation of spaces for a diversion which will enable work to eventually enter into the third phase, the building of the junction’s structures.

“Work on the various phases is being done concurrently,” Borg said, “The third phase will see the building of seven structures for the junction, including flyovers. It is currently in the evaluation stage, where a number of foreign and local bidders’ offers are being considered for this major tender.”

Highlighting that the project was the biggest ever investment in Malta’s roads ever, Borg said that new lanes in Marsa, to be used for diversions, will be open as from tomorrow, while the adjacent lanes currently being used will be closed off.

“We are currently monitoring public transport and public vehicles passing through these roads, and there doesn’t seem to have been a negative impact on them due to the project [up to this point],” he maintained, “There is more work currently underway near the Marsa sports ground, to improve general access.”

Asked whether trees in the area, which were being uprooted, would be relocated, Borg said that tree transplantation was being done whenever possible, but one had to balance this out with the need to go ahead with the “ambitious” project, which had been approved by the European Commission, in the interest of the bigger picture of improving congestion.

“This is a medium-term project to address the traffic issue. The government has implemented around 25 smaller-scale projects which have helped the situation, but there are also long-term initiatives which we have to undertake to deal with our congested roads, the result of an increasing population.”