Minister Dalli calls for fairness among member states through EU Multi-annual Financial Framework

Minister Helena Dalli has expressed the need of fairness among member states in the upcoming negotiations on the Multi-annual Financial Framework (MFF), at a conference organised by the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union,

In light of the recent withdrawal from the European Union (EU) of the United Kingdom (UK), Dalli expressed her concern of creating a framework that takes in consideration the needs and specificities of member states that have geographical limitations.

The MFF negotiations are set in the context of the UK – a significant contributor to the EU budget – leaving the union.

Dalli also called for resources to be allocated for measures in dealing with migration.

The Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), according to Dalli should take into consideration member states, like Malta, that have predominantly small farms.

The importance of investment in students, in European enterprises and industries and in rural development and infrastructure, all while remaining supportive of the social dimension, were also emphasised by the Minister.

Dalli sustained that in order to ensure that EU funds are used at their full potential, the simplification of rules and guidelines must be enacted.

The initiation of negotiations on the next MFF are to start after the EU commission’s proposal which is expected to be adopted on the 2nd of May.