Francis Zammit Dimech committed to bringing Maltese farming at the forefront of the EU agenda

MEP Francis Zammit Dimech has announced measures in bringing farming to the forefront at European level 

10 March 2018, 4:24pm
by Karl Azzopardi
MEP Francis Zammit Dimech, announced that he has committed himself in bringing the farming sector at the forefront, at European level.
MEP Francis Zammit Dimech, announced that he has committed himself in bringing the farming sector at the forefront, at European level.

Speaking in a press conference held in Gozo, MEP Francis Zammit Dimech, announced that he has committed himself to bringing the farming sector to the forefront, at European level.

Zammit Dimech said that despite restrictions in having no MEPs sitting on the European Parliament committee on agriculture, the concerns and ideas of local farmers should not be barred from reaching the European Union (EU).

Zammit Dimech also expressed the importance of local farmers making the most of EU funds in order to improve the quality of their produce, as well as the insurance of a better quality of living for their families and themselves.

According to the MEP, his commitment towards the sector is not new, as he recalled hosting an event in Brussels, during which local Gozitan products were promoted.

Zammit Dimech insisted that the interests of farmers are first and foremost safe-guarded by the preservation of their farmland.

Recalling the proposed development at Bulebel, Zammit Dimech maintained that without the insistence of Nationalist Party leader, Adrian Delia, more farmland would have been lost.

Addressing other issues, Zammit Dimech said he was disappointed that the EU funded scheme of distribution of free fruits and vegetables to local primary school children had been halted due to reported administrative shortcomings. He argued that the scheme should resume as soon as possible. 

More in National
Francis Zammit Dimech committed to bringing Maltese farming at the forefront of the EU agenda
National

Francis Zammit Dimech committed to bringing Maltese farming at the forefront of the EU agenda
Karl Azzopardi
Delia's wife defends man who revealed bipolar disorder, admits she is a fellow sufferer
National

Delia's wife defends man who revealed bipolar disorder, admits she is a fellow sufferer
Karl Azzopardi
MCAST and MUT to reach agreement following ‘intense discussions’
National

MCAST and MUT to reach agreement following ‘intense discussions’
Karl Azzopardi
[WATCH] PD claim they were purposely excluded from MPs' pension vote
National

[WATCH] PD claim they were purposely excluded from MPs' pension vote
Tia Reljic
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe