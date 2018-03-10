Francis Zammit Dimech committed to bringing Maltese farming at the forefront of the EU agenda

Speaking in a press conference held in Gozo, MEP Francis Zammit Dimech, announced that he has committed himself to bringing the farming sector to the forefront, at European level.

Zammit Dimech said that despite restrictions in having no MEPs sitting on the European Parliament committee on agriculture, the concerns and ideas of local farmers should not be barred from reaching the European Union (EU).

Zammit Dimech also expressed the importance of local farmers making the most of EU funds in order to improve the quality of their produce, as well as the insurance of a better quality of living for their families and themselves.

According to the MEP, his commitment towards the sector is not new, as he recalled hosting an event in Brussels, during which local Gozitan products were promoted.

Zammit Dimech insisted that the interests of farmers are first and foremost safe-guarded by the preservation of their farmland.

Recalling the proposed development at Bulebel, Zammit Dimech maintained that without the insistence of Nationalist Party leader, Adrian Delia, more farmland would have been lost.

Addressing other issues, Zammit Dimech said he was disappointed that the EU funded scheme of distribution of free fruits and vegetables to local primary school children had been halted due to reported administrative shortcomings. He argued that the scheme should resume as soon as possible.