PD rail against pension reform Bill proposed under Godfrey Farrugia as Whip

Former Government whip Godfrey Farrugia was in favour of a bill that would allow MPs to earn an early pension, former Labour MP Lino DeBono has claimed.

DeBono, who is also the secretary for former members of parliament, confirmed that Farrugia was Government whip when the bill was tabled in Parliament and claimed that he was in favour of it.

“I am astonished on how he has come out against the bill as I remember him being fully in favour of it,” DeBono told this newspaper.

But the Democratic Party (PD) MP said that the bill was never discussed in parliament when he was whip.

“I did my job as whip according to the instructions from the leader of the House in order to facilitate the procedure,” he explained. “As a back-bencher in the previous legislation, I often spoke against various amendments.”

Farrugia said that he was sharing his views now that the bill has reached discussion stage, “As long as there is one citizen forced to thrive on a pension which is less than a reasonable living pension, reform for MPs should not take place.”

“This Government boasts of a surplus, while there are those among us who have to subsist on a pension of €500 a month or less,” he said.

The comments come in response to a video blog posted by PD MP Marlene Farrugia in which she claimed that Parliament took the opportunity to vote for early pensions for MPs as soon as PD members were not present in the House.

