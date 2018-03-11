Ministry official under fraud investigation puts penthouse up for sale - media report

A penthouse apartment owned by former Foundation for Tomorrow’s Schools procurement officer Edward Caruana has been placed on the market, despite Caruana’s assets having been frozen by the courts, according to the Sunday Times of Malta.

Caruana, who is also a former canvasser for Education Minister Evarist Bartolo, is currently facing charges of bribery and embezzlement of public funds during his time at the FTS.

Court proceedings against Caruana started in December 2017, and the report claims that Caruana managed to transfer two other apartments to his sons and sell another in the block, before the courts ordered a freeze on his property and assets.

READ MORE: FTS chief Philip Rizzo resigns, alleges corruption in direct orders

Last month, a court heard how Caruana had demanded a 3% commission and a 40-foot container full of floor tiles from one supplier.

The charges against Rizzo came 11 months after MaltaToday first reported that former chief executive of the FTS, Philip Rizzo, had alleged corruption in the issuing of direct orders for the renovation of government schools.