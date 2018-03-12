Updated | Autopsy finds no signs of violence on young man who died after Paceville fight

Updated at 3pm with more details

An autopsy has found no signs of violence on the 24-year-old who died in Paceville last Sunday following a fight.

Zack Meli was found dead in the early hours of the morning, after allegedly being punched by 19-year-old Bulgarian Denis Davkov.

However, Monday’s development has stalled Davkov’s arraignment in court, sources close to the investigation have told MaltaToday. Davkov was released from police custody on Monday afternoon on police bail, following legal advice.

Davkov was arrested on Sunday in connection with the case and kept in police custody.

The circumstances surrounding the alleged fight between the two youngsters are as yet unclear, although initial reports suggested that Davkov threw the fatal punch after Meli bumped into his girlfriend as he was going home from a night out.

However, the autopsy on Monday morning found no signs of violence on Meli’s body. Forensic experts are now conducting further tests and as a result the body cannot be released for burial.

Taxi company employees called in police

Sources have told MaltaToday that shortly before the altercation took place, the police had received a call from employees of a taxi company in the area to intervene after a young man, believed to be Meli, appeared intoxicated and was fooling around on the pavement.

However, before the police could arrive, Meli was involved in the altercation with Davkov and two others, including the Bulgarian's girlfriend. The sources said Davkov punched Meli and after seeing him "acting funny", the Bulgarian went to get him a glass of water.

Davkov’s Facebook page had to be taken down after receiving online threats and abuse.