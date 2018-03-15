Brother of Nationalist MP Therese Comodini Cachia arrested in Birzebbuga raid

One of the men arrested on Thursday morning was Peter Paul Cachia, one of the brothers of Nationalist Party MP Therese Comodini Cachia, MaltaToday has learnt.

MaltaToday incorrectly reported the name as Frank, who is the MP's elder brorther.

Cachia was one of four people arrested in a joint operation between the police, army and the secret service after weeks of surveillance.

The men were arrested in connection with a failed car-bomb attack last January in Fgura.

One of the places raided by the police this morning was a field in Birzebbuga that belongs to Cachia’s father.

When contacted by MaltaToday, the PN MP said she was surprised by the news.

“Honestly, this is news to me and I wouldn’t know anything about my brother because I have not been in touch with him for a number of years,” Comodini Cachia said when first contacted.

She then posted a reaction on her Facebook wall, explaining that she had "disagreements" with her brother, which were of a family nature and that led her to stop her communication with him, a number of years ago.

Cachia is still under arrest as police continue with their investigations into the case.