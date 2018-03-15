Brother of Nationalist MP Therese Comodini Cachia arrested in Birzebbuga raid

Peter Paul Cachia was one of four arrested in connection with a failed car-bomb attempt

kurt_sansone
15 March 2018, 6:34pm
by Kurt Sansone
Bomb disposal experts were on site in Birzebbuga
Bomb disposal experts were on site in Birzebbuga

One of the men arrested on Thursday morning was Peter Paul Cachia, one of the brothers of Nationalist Party MP Therese Comodini Cachia, MaltaToday has learnt.

MaltaToday incorrectly reported the name as Frank, who is the MP's elder brorther.

Cachia was one of four people arrested in a joint operation between the police, army and the secret service after weeks of surveillance.

The men were arrested in connection with a failed car-bomb attack last January in Fgura.

Therese Comodini Cachia posted her reaction on Facebook after speaking to MaltaToday
Therese Comodini Cachia posted her reaction on Facebook after speaking to MaltaToday

One of the places raided by the police this morning was a field in Birzebbuga that belongs to Cachia’s father.

When contacted by MaltaToday, the PN MP said she was surprised by the news.

“Honestly, this is news to me and I wouldn’t know anything about my brother because I have not been in touch with him for a number of years,” Comodini Cachia said when first contacted.

She then posted a reaction on her Facebook wall, explaining that she had "disagreements" with her brother, which were of a family nature and that led her to stop her communication with him, a number of years ago.

Cachia is still under arrest as police continue with their investigations into the case.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
Brother of Nationalist MP Therese Comodini Cachia arrested in Birzebbuga raid
National

Brother of Nationalist MP Therese Comodini Cachia arrested in Birzebbuga raid
Kurt Sansone
[ANALYSIS] Five years of Labour: How Muscat changed Malta
National

[ANALYSIS] Five years of Labour: How Muscat changed Malta
James Debono
Etoile, Soleil and Princess Charlotte … and their common love for dance
National

Etoile, Soleil and Princess Charlotte … and their common love for dance
Paul Cocks
Transport Minister backtracks on narrowing of Mellieha bypass
National

Transport Minister backtracks on narrowing of Mellieha bypass
Staff Reporter
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe