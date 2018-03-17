Thousands take to the street of St Julian’s for St Patrick’s Day celebrations

The day's celebrations have kicked off in St Julian’s and the Paceville area in what will be one of the busiest days of the year

17 March 2018, 3:19pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Thousands will flock to St Julians for the yearly festival
Thousands will flock to St Julians for the yearly festival

Crowds of people have started flocking to St Julian’s for the annual St Patrick’s Day celebrations. By the end of the day, thousands will have descended upon Paceville and Spinola.

Pubs and bars in the area have erected outdoor stalls in a bid to make the most of the day's business.

While fun for revellers, the celebrations are considered to be a huge inconvenience for people living in the area, especially when considering the vast amount of litter normally left behind.

The cleansing department will be starting the clean-up during the night with the hope of being ready by the early hours of morning as well as having employees on scene throughout the day that will be emptying and replacing bins. 

This year, a number of bars in the area have collaborated with six NGOs and the local council, in installing portable toilets as well as obtaining additional security for the event.

As happened last year, the police will be enforcing a strict no-glass ban on bottles and cups.

The feast has become a popular calendar day and continues to gain in popularity each year.

A helpline (21373111) has been provided to residents of the area to report any irregularities that may arise throughout the celebrations.

More in National
Operational fault with leased aircraft delays Air Malta flights
National

Operational fault with leased aircraft delays Air Malta flights
Karl Azzopardi
Thousands take to the street of St Julian’s for St Patrick’s Day celebrations
National

Thousands take to the street of St Julian’s for St Patrick’s Day celebrations
Karl Azzopardi
Miriam Dalli calls for a better approach towards recycling
National

Miriam Dalli calls for a better approach towards recycling
Karl Azzopardi
Updated | Opposition parties demand explanation on government acquisition of Lombard Bank shares
National

Updated | Opposition parties demand explanation on government acquisition of Lombard Bank shares
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe