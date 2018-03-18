Motorcyclist and pedestrian seriously injured in Hal Ghaxaq accident

Woman hit by motorcyclist as she crossed the road in Dawret Hal Ghaxaq

massimo_costa
18 March 2018, 9:39am
by Massimo Costa

A 74-year-old motorcyclist and a 57-year-old woman were both hurt yesterday when they were involved in an accident in Hal Ghaxaq.

The police were informed of the accident, in Dawret Hal Ghaxaq, at around 5.45pm on Saturday. On arriving on the scene they discovered that the Yamaha motorcycle the man was riding had crashed into the woman as she was crossing the road.

An ambulance took the two to Mater Dei Hospital, where they were both found to be suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

 

