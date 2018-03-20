MPs agree over legal changes to law governing fireworks factories

Government and Opposition MPs have agreed on passing amendments to the Explosive Ordinance Act in order to ensure that a majority of the country’s fireworks factories are not forced to close down.

In a landmark decision, the Court of Appeal ruled on 26 January that the St Mary Mosta fireworks factory in Zebbiegh, limits of Mosta, had to close down because it did not respect the safety distance from a public road.

The courts interpretation of what constitutes a road would effectively put the majority of the country’s fireworks factories in breach of the law.

Addressing parliament on Tuesday evening Home Affairs minister Michael Farrugia said the government wanted to amend an anomaly in the law, which had led the courts to interpret it in a manner that was different to what had been intended when the law was originally drafted.

“We will be clarifying this again to allay any doubts about what the word ‘street’ means,” said Farrugia, adding that this affected how the legally required 183-metre distance from a fireworks factory to the nearest road was calculated.

He said it was not always possible to err on the side of caution and that in this case it was more important for those working in fireworks factories to be trained properly, and for the necessary safety standards to be observed.

Another change the Bill will introduce was in the requirements required for one to be granted a fireworks manufacturing licence. He said that as things stood, the law prevented people with criminal records from having their licence renewed, but did not stop them from getting it in the first place.

The law also proposes that people will mental disorders will also be prohibited from obtaining such a licence.

Opposition Home Affairs spokesperson Beppe Fenech Adami said that given that the courts’ decision had effectively created a situation were a majority of factories could not operate legally, the amendments were necessary.

“In principle we agree,” he said. “We have an obligation to avoid a situation were all fireworks factories can’t operate.”

Fenech Adami said that while he felt the amendments were necessary, one could not ignore the fact that the winning party in the court case in question was now going to have the court’s decision nullified by parliament. In light of this, he urged the government to consider some form of compensation for those who had “justified preoccupations”.

He questioned, however, whether more leeway needed to be applied when considering whether people with mental disorders should be granted a licence.

This was echoed by Nationalist MP Mario Galea who stressed that while unintentional the provision further stigmatised people with mental disorders.

He said the majority of people with a mental illness were not violent and did not want to harm others or themselves. The clause, he said, could result in a situation where people avoided seeking treatment out of fear of not being able to practise their hobby.

Galea pointed out that there was no similar restrictions placed on surgeons or policemen who carried firearms. Moreover, he said eating disorders also qualified as mental disorders, but were hardly reason enough for one to be banned from a fireworks factory.

Instead, he suggested that factories should have a mental health policy that was able to spot potential issues early, rather than lump people with mental health problems in the same basket as criminals.

In his closing remarks, Farrugia acknowledged Galea’s points and the wording was changed to require those with mental health problems to require a doctor’s certificate

Democratic Party MP Godfrey Farrugia said the 183m-distance was enough to ensure safety in the eventuality of an accident, which he said would leave a 10m crater. Debris, he said would not travel more than 183m.

Farrugia also stressed that a history of criminal activity and mental health problems should be placed in separate sub-articles in the law.