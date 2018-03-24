[WATCH] Press tours Valletta's underground cisterns, old Pixkerija and St Elmo's old exams centre

Normally inaccessible hidden secrets of Valletta being toured by the press today, will open for the public Sunday

The underground cisterns below the law courts, opened today for the press.
The underground cisterns below the law courts, opened today for the press. Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday
Valletta's hidden treasures

The press is today touring three of Valletta’s hidden secrets, which are usually inaccessible: the underground cisterns opposite the Law Court, the old "Pixkerija" at Barriera Wharf, and the old Examination Centre at St Elmo.

Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday
Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday

This exhibition of Valletta’s visual arts - named ‘The Island is What the Sea Surrounds’ - will officially open for the general public on Sunday, giving it the chance to experience the City’s normally sealed-off locations, as part of the V18 programme.

Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday
Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday

The one and a half hour press tour is being addressed by Valletta 2018 Chairman Jason Micallef, programming coordinator Joanne Attard Mallia, curator Maren Richter, and artists Susan Philipsz and Ibrahim Mahama.

Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday
Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday

"I hope this project encourages other authorities, including Heritage Malta, to open more underground spaces in Valletta - this would ensure the biggest success of Valletta 2018 is not only what happens this year, but its legacy in the coming years," Micallef said.

Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday
Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday
The old Pixkerija.
The old Pixkerija. Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday
Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday
Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday
Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday
Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday
Display at the old Exams Centre at St Elmo.
Display at the old Exams Centre at St Elmo. Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday
Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday
Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday
Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday
Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday

