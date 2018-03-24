Trump rolls out new transgender military ban

US President Donald Trump has approved a military ban on some transgender people. 

United States President Donald Trump has signed a memorandum that affectively bans some transgender people from serving in the military.

The new directive comes after an adopted recommendation from defence secretary Jim Mattis, who said ‘"transgender persons who require or have undergone gender transition" cannot serve in the military.

The new memorandum retracts Trump’s previous ban, that wouldn’t accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in the US military.

The American Civil Liberties Union reacted by saying that it is "transphobia masquerading as policy".

“This policy was reverse-engineered for the sole purpose of carrying out President Trump's reckless and unconstitutional ban,” the union said.

Reports have said it is still unclear whether this new policy will be enacted, and what the legal challenges will be.

