Delia: Authorities are to blame as much as those who 'use Malta for illicit purposes'

Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia has reiterated his claims that the government should shoulder political responsibility in the tarnishing of Malta’s reputation.

Speaking through a telephone call on the party’s radio station, Delia claimed that the opposition will be fulfilling its duty in order to make sure the government’s illicit actions are stopped.

“The good reputation that has taken so long to build, is being constantly tarnished by the government, and the opposition must stand up for what is right to stop this,” Delia said.

He claimed that this issue had been put on the table at the European People's Party (EPP) Summit in Brussels earlier this week.

The PN leader also spoke about migration during the summit, stating that the Christian population in Europe is diminishing and by 2050 and Europe will ‘no longer be Christian’.

“We must implement a clear strategy in order to make sure that change is managed in the smoothest manner,” Delia followed.

The effects of Brexit in Europe were also discussed during Delia’s first EPP summit, with a discussion on the reduction of the negative impacts of Brexit on Malta and the rest of Europe.

Speaking from Malta’s sister island, Delia said that he feels more motivated than ever after a record-breaking donation from the Gozitans to the party.

“The Gozitan people have showed us that they onvce again believing in the PN, and we will make sure that Gozo is in the centre of our agenda,” Delia said while thanking Gozitans for their donations.

Delia concluded by saying that the country needs a strong opposition that truly stands up for its values and for democracy.