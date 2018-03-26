Professor who received flak for suggesting Malta buy Pantelleria insists idea was worth suggesting

Pantelleria’s mayor Salvatore Gino Gabriele has called for more cooperation with Malta after Maltese academic Godfrey Baldacchino called on the Maltese authorities to seriously consider buying Pantelleria from the Italian Republic.

The mayor called for cooperation between the local institutions, tourism agencies and air companies of the two islands.

He also called for more investments by Maltese businesses in Pantelleria to “create a solid commercial cooperation.

“We had a lot of opportunities in the past but in the end nothing happened”, the mayor of the 7000 inhabitants of the island said.

But while the Pantelleria mayor saw in Baldacchino’s proposal an opportunity to engage with Malta, Baldacchino’s suggestion to incorporate Pantelleria in Malta was immediately shot down by many on facebook.

Some dismissed the idea as a premature April fool joke or joked about Malta’s luck in finding Pantelleria on e-bay.

Others expressed concern that annexing Pantelleria will simply result in the Maltese extending their concrete jungle to the pristine island.

Former Green Party leader Arnold Cassola expressed this sentiment: “Maltese political leaders have already ruined Malta…do you want them to ruin Pantelleria too?”

Others expressed concerns that Malta would become more exposed to migration flows due to Pantelleria being nearer to Africa.

Baldachino’s proposal also caused a stir among academics.

“Maybe 'Malta buying Pantelleria' was tongue in cheek, but it betrays a fallacy that more space solves all problems. No it won’t because space is bound to a social imaginary”, philosopher John Baldacchino wrote on his facebook page.

But others warmed up to idea, noting that Malta is slowly rediscovering a part of its history.

“Every year I come back, I find Malta more 'Sicilian', which process, I think, is a slow but steady rediscovery of the our historic roots and heritage. …If you visit this area often you cannot help thinking of this as a possibility, remote as it might be in the world of real politik.”

Going against the grain was PN Gozo candidate Ryan Mercieca who described Baldacchino’s proposal as a “very interesting idea, which should be seriously discussed and explored”.

“If so this could lead to a scenario of a three island nation with each island having its own autonomy and fostering creative governance. On the other hand is our society's mentality ready to be open for such debate?”

On his part Godfrey Baldacchino took the social media storm comments in his stride. “Contentious, debatable, mad, unacceptable . . . and more. But the idea is worth suggesting.”