Simon Busuttil says Joseph Muscat’s attendance of Pilatus owner’s wedding reveals ‘a dangerous relationship’

The attendance of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his chief of staff to the Venice wedding of Ali Sadr Hasheminejad was proof of their intimate relationship, Simon Busuttil said.

The former Nationalist Party leader, who is now the party’s spokesman for good governance, said this relationship was “dangerous” because it created a clear conflict between people in power and financial interests.

“This intimate relationship shows how all the shenanigans at Pilatus Bank were carried out with Joseph Muscat’s blessing,” Busuttil said.

He was reacting 24 hours after MaltaToday and the Times of Malta revealed that Muscat and his chief of staff Keith Schembri had attended the wedding of Hasheminejad in Venice in 2015.

Busuttil said that while Hasheminejad faced a possible 125 years behind bars in the US, in Malta he was given “protection” by Muscat.

Hasheminejad was charged in the US for busting sanctions against Iran during a period that pre-dates the birth of Pilatus Bank in Malta.

Busuttil accused the Prime Minister of hiding his intimate relationship with Hasheminejad for three whole years when he should have publicly declared he was a personal friend of the Iranian.

“The Prime Minister remained silent until he was discovered yesterday,” Busuttil said, adding that Pilatus Bank was mentioned in every scandal linked to Panama Papers and in the leaked reports of the Financial Intelligence and Analysis Unit.

Busuttil said the country’s reputation would continue to sink as long as Muscat remained Prime Minister.