Full-scale aircraft emergency exercise scheduled to take place tonight

Malta International Airport has advised passengers and the general public not to be alarmed if they come across unusual activity

27 March 2018, 4:04pm
(Photo: Malta International Airport)
(Photo: Malta International Airport)

Malta International Airport (MIA) has advised passengers and the public that it will be holding a full-scale aircraft emergency exercise this evening, involving key stakeholders and organisations that would be involved in the event of an actual emergency.

Airport personnel, the Armed Forces of Malta, the Civil Protection Department, Mater Dei Hospital, the Malta Police and airline representatives will all be involved in the exercise, which will aim to gauge the level of preparedness of each entity.

The airport said it wished to advise passengers travelling on the day that the exercise would not be impacting their journey. Moreover, it said the public should not be alarmed if it sees unusual activity, such as emergency vehicles being driven in the direction of the terminal.

Finally, the public has been requested to contribute to the successful execution of the exercise, “mainly by refraining from hindering the movement of these vehicles and obstructing roads where emergency operations will be taking place”.

More in National
Italian court orders seizure of €363 million from Bank of Valletta
National

Italian court orders seizure of €363 million from Bank of Valletta
Yannick Pace
Aditus Foundation backs position paper on sexual and reproductive rights
National

Aditus Foundation backs position paper on sexual and reproductive rights
Maria Pace
Full-scale aircraft emergency exercise scheduled to take place tonight
National

Full-scale aircraft emergency exercise scheduled to take place tonight
[WATCH] Activists call on Greek Prime Minister to grant Maria Efimova political asylum
National

[WATCH] Activists call on Greek Prime Minister to grant Maria Efimova political asylum
Yannick Pace
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe