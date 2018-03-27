Maltese as foreign language to remain only for foreigners, vocational route to be introduced for natives

In the coming years, native Maltese students will be able to choose between two routes of studying the language - either the one leading to the SEC exam, or a new alternative "vocational Maltese" exam, targeted at students who might be having difficulties with the traditional exam and intend to go on studying in institutions such as MCAST or the Institute of Tourism Studies, education minister Evarist Bartolo said today.

Addressing a press conference meant to clarify the issues on the Maltese language currently being debated, Bartolo emphasised the option to study Maltese as a foreign language would apply strictly to foreigners, as is currently the case already, and students who have one foreign and one Maltese parent will not qualify to sit for this exam.

Bartolo also said that the current SEC exam will remain in place, and native students will be free to continue sitting for this exam, as would foreign students who choose this way of learning the language.

“We want to do all we can to strengthen the teaching of Maltese in Malta, and the way it is used,” Bartolo said, “Around 61 percent of Fifth Formers are passing the SEC exam, but we want to increase this.”

“Our plan is to reach more students,” Bartolo highlighted, explaining that this was the aim behind introducing vocational Maltese, which should take place in 2021-22.

The minister also made reference to a Maltese language programme, named “L2”, which is currently being offered in Brussels to the children of Maltese parents working in the European Union’s institutions. Bartolo said this programme should also become available to such children when they return to Malta, if they choose to continue following it instead of the traditional SEC exam.

He said the government was recommending that MCAST and ITS also impose a Maltese language requirement on all those who wish to further their education there.

He added that he was keen to discuss what would be the best way of reaching the children of parents, one of whom is Maltese, the other isn’t, who do not use Maltese in their every day lives and might find it hard to sit for the SEC exam because of this.

“In some cases they can still learn Maltese as a native language, in others not. We would like to discuss what would be the best thing to do in these situations, and which options to offer,” he said.