[WATCH] What would happen if a plane accident happened at Malta's airport

Simulated aircraft emergency exercise carried out at MIA, meant to test level of preparedness of mobilised emergency services in case of real-life accident

Malta International Airport has carried out an aircraft emergency exercise this evening, meant to test the level of preparedness of the key stakeholders who would be mobilised in the event of a real-life accident happening at the airport.

The accident scenario which was simulated a B737-800 Medina Air plane, travelling form Genoa to Malta with 74 passengers and six crew members on board. A major hydraulic problem was reported by the crew to Air Traffic Control, and the plane flew over Sicily, and a full emergency was declared, switching the Emergency Response Plan into action.

In the simulated scenario, the aircraft had to do a hard landing, causing its wheels to collapse and the plane to veer off the runway, coming to a standstill on Taxiway Lima. A number of passengers suffered critical injuries, and a number of fatalities were reported.

Once an aircraft accident was declared, all different required entities were called on to the site, to cordon-off the accident area, start rescue and fire-fighting procedures, set up a collection area were injured and uninjured passengers and crew could be placed, and establish a decontamination area, amongst other procedures.

The full-scale exercise tested the appropriateness of the airport’s recently amended Airport Emergency Response Plan, in line with the European Aviation Agency’s regulatory obligations, MIA said.

The exercise was also meant to determine how effective MIA’s command and control system for managing incidents was, and tested the communications systems and emergency resources at the airport.

“This exercise was organised by the team at Malta International Airport in collaboration with a number of key stakeholders including the Armed Forces of Malta, the Civil Protection Department, Mater Dei Hospital, the Malta Police and airline representatives,” MIA said, “In addition, a group of actors and volunteers participated in this exercise in the role of affected passengers allowing first responders to practise important processes such as triage, treatment and transportation.”

“Malta International Airport carries out emergency exercises on different levels on a regular basis, in order to keep improving its Airport Emergency Response Plan and response capabilities,” the airport added.