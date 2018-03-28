[WATCH] Minister Michael Falzon sticks to his guns on Gaffarena deal: ‘I did nothing wrong’

Michael Falzon on the Gaffarena court decision

A day after the courts annulled the controversial Gaffarena deals, minister Michael Falzon insists he did nothing wrong.

Falzon was parliamentary secretary responsible for the Lands Department when the government acquired from entrepreneur Marco Gaffarena part-ownership of a Valletta palazzo.

The two deals with Gaffarena in 2015 saw the man acquire in part-exchange various public land parcels worth much more than the value of the property that was expropriated.

Falzon had signed off on the deals drafted by the Lands Department, with the National Audit Office concluding in January 2016 there had been “collusion” between public officials, Gaffarena and Falzon.

The court on Tuesday rescinded the deals but Falzon insisted this morning that he stood by his statement that he did nothing wrong when asked whether the court decision vindicated the findings of the National Audit Office on the controversial deals.

“I said so then, I say so now and will continue to say so in the future that I did nothing wrong. The Auditor General’s report had showed that there was direction from the civil service and that I never interfered whatsoever in the workings of the Lands Department,” Falzon told MaltaToday.

Falzon had resigned his post after the NAO report but strongly disagreed with the Auditor General’s conclusions, insisting at the time that he did nothing wrong and alleging the NAO was politically motivated.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat subsequently filed a court application to have the two deals with Gaffarena rescinded and the land returned back to the public.

Falzon insisted that he had shouldered political responsibility for something he did not do, adding that members of the Opposition failed to do the same when the NAO flagged irregularities that they had been directly involved in, such as the Lowenbrau and Fekruna land deals.

The reference was to PN MP Jason Azzopardi, who was at the time of the two deals, parliamentary secretary responsible for the Lands Department.

Falzon insisted there was no reason for him to resign after the court ruling. “The court’s decision is what it is; my position is what it is; I already shouldered political responsibility,” he said.

The case in short

In 2015, government paid €1.65 million for part ownership of a Valletta property in Old Mint Street that Marco Gaffarena had bought for a fraction of the price just weeks earlier.

He made a profit of €685,000 in less than two months, apart from acquiring parcels of public land in exchange equivalent to the size of more than 10 football pitches.

Gaffarena also benefitted immensely from the under-valuation of the land parcels he was given and the manner in which the exchange happened over two separate deals.

The entrepreneur had also been given the option by the Lands Department to indicate which lands he wanted in exchange for the expropriated property.