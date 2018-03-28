[WATCH] Casa visits Greek prison where Efimova is detained: ‘I am behind her’

The Nationalist MEP David Casa has said he visited the Greek prison where the Russian national Maria Efimova is being held, after turning herself in to the authorities following the issuance of a European arrest warrant.

Casa said he came to Athens “to make sure Efimova knows that she is not alone. That I am behind her. That the European Parliament is behind her. And she will find us with her every step of the way."

“Deciding to expose corruption and wrongdoing when you are private person is not easy. It takes courage. It means placing the common good above your own safety. And when the case is as high profile as that in which Maria was involved it takes a strength of character that few possess. Whistleblowers with incriminating evidence about Pilatus Bank and its clients have been the victims of cruel, vicious campaigns to discredit and vilify them. In Maria’s case it led to her fleeing Malta in fear for her life and the security of her family."

Maria Efimova declared she was a secondary source for the late journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, confirming documents purporting to show that the Maltese prime minister's wife was the owner of a secret offshore company in Panama.

She is wanted in Malta to answer to a case of misappropriation brought against her on complaint of her former employers, Pilatus Bank, and for filing a false report against her arresting officers.

"Overwhelming evidence has long been in the public domain linking this bank to corruption and money laundering. The recent arrest of Ali Sadr Hasheminejad further confirms that this bank is indeed a criminal organization," Casa said, referring to the arrest of the bank's chairman in the United States on charges of breaching the US sanctions against Iran.

"It is not Maria that should be behind bars. Maria asked me to express her immense gratitude for the support she has received. The actions taken by Maltese civil society are having an important impact," Casa said. The MEP will be meeting with Greek officials, legal represtentatives and members of the media later on in the day.