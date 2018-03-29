[LIVE] Maundy Thursday opens Catholic world’s liturgical celebrations leading up to Easter
Catholics in Malta join millions around the world in the liturgical celebrations leading up to Christianity’s most important feast – Easter
Archbishop Charles Scicluna is leading the morning Chrism Mass at the St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta during which priests renew their vows.
During this celebration, the Church blesses the oil of the sick, the oil of the catechumens and the holy chrism oil.
The live video feed is being provided by the Curia Communications office.
MaltaToday will be joining other live feeds over the next three days.
